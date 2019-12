U.K. metal legends Iron Maiden have released 30 seconds' worth of music from their upcoming studio album, The Book of Souls.

Check out the 30 seconds below and tell us what you think in the comments below or on Facebook.

Guitar fans should be happy—since it's basically 30 seconds of a probably-much-longer guitar solo.

The album's first single will be available August 14. The Book of Souls will be released September 4, and you can pre-order it right here, right now.