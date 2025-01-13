“The loss overall is awful and unspeakable”: Iron Maiden’s Adrian Smith and Primus guitarist Larry ‘Ler’ LaLonde among thousands who have lost homes in L.A. wildfires

Among the thousands of buildings decimated and damaged by the ravaging L.A. wildfires are the homes of Iron Maiden guitarist Adrian Smith and Primus guitarist Larry ‘Ler’ LaLonde, both of whom confirmed the news via social media.

Smith's wife, Natalie Dufresne-Smith, shared the news on Instagram, writing, “We are safe. We have each other. We will start again. #malibustrong,” before thanking everyone who has supported the family during this difficult time.

Primus founder and bassist Les Claypool shared the news that LaLonde's house had suffered the same fate, sharing images of the ruins of his bandmate's home.

“All that is left of our good friend Ler Lalonde’s home,” he wrote. “When Mother Nature gets up on her hind legs, it can be brutal. My heart hurts for him and his family.”

Meanwhile, Anthrax's Scott Ian confirmed that he and his family evacuated their home and thanked the Los Angeles Fire Department for their vital work. “Sending all our love to the men and women of the Los Angeles Fire Department,” he shared on social media. “Over and over you risk your lives to save ours and I can’t thank you enough. Tonight is going to be a hellish night for so many. Stay safe my friends, that’s all that matters.”

Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan also shared a personal video recounting his experience: “Wanted to share with everyone as last night we had to evacuate as a family from where we were staying. The situation here in Los Angeles is very overwhelming and at times chaotic but our love to the first responders who so courageously run into these situations...

“Praying for everyone today as hopefully this can come under control for the entire area, which is vast in scope and so full of nature. The loss overall is awful and unspeakable and that is what I wish to highlight; as the fires touch every strata of society.”

The LA wildfires are being described as the most destructive disaster in the city's history, with losses expected to exceed $250 billion.

In an effort to assist the thousands of musicians impacted by this catastrophe, Guitar Center has launched an initiative to replace instruments and gear destroyed in the blaze, while MusiCares, the NAMM Foundation, and Sweet Relief Musicians Fund are providing immediate financial assistance to musicians in need.