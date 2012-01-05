Jack White Set to Collaborate with Tom Jones

It's not unusual. Wait -- yes, this is very unusual.

According to a recent interview in Mojo, Jack White's latest collaboration for Third Man Records' Blue Series will be Tom Jones. Jones recorded two tracks, "Jezebel" and the famed blues standard "Evil," for the Blue Series of singles -- a series that has recently also included Insane Clown Posse.

Come to think of it, given White's recent work with ICP, this isn't so unusual ...

White is set to produce the single, but it's not yet clear if he'll play on either track. Something tells us Jack won't pass up the opportunity to add guitar to "Evil," a track made famous by blues legend Howlin' Wolf.