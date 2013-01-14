Jack White's Third Man Records to Launch Archival Blues Series

Jack White's Third Man Records announced it will be launching a series of archival blues recordings.

The label has partnered with Document Records to reissue the works of blues legends Charley Patton, Blind Willie McTell and the Mississippi Sheiks. The first three albums of the series will be released later this month.

"The recordings we'll be presenting in this reissue series are the building blocks and DNA of American culture," reads the Third Man website. "Blues, R&B, Elvis, teenagerism, punk rock ... it all goes back to these vital, breathtaking recordings."

The first volume of the Complete Recorded Works in Chronological Order for each artist named above will be released January 29, with more volumes to follow. The albums will be available on vinyl with liner notes and artwork by Rob Jones.