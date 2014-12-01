Jeff Beck Announces 2015 Solo Tour Dates; New Studio Album in the Works

Jeff Beck has announced a string of solo 2015 dates. The tour will kick off April 16 with a pair of intimate engagements in Huntington, New York, and wrap up April 26 in Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

Beginning April 30 in Cedar Park, Texas, Beck and ZZ Top will make up their cancelled dates from this past September. The double-bill tour was cut short due to an injury suffered by ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill.

“We’re so glad Dusty made a full recovery; now we are looking forward to getting back out there and finishing what we started,” Beck said.

In other Beck news, the guitarist participated in the Poppy Appeal song "No Man's Land," a tribute to the men and women who served in World War I, resulting in four performances, culminating in the NFL pre-game show that was broadcast from Wembley Stadium in London. The song featured Joss Stone on vocals and a gospel choir with vocals arranged by Antonia Wilson.

The DVD of Beck’s Tokyo concert from April 2014 was released November 25. You can check out "Hammerhead" from the DVD in the video below.

This coming year looks like a good one for Beck. In addition to the tour dates mentioned above (and listed below), he will complete work on (and release) his new studio album.

Joining Beck on the solo and double-bill tours are his band—Jimmy Hall on vocals, Rhonda Smith on bass, Jonathan Joseph on drums and Nicolas Meier on guitar. Check out the dates below.

Jeff Beck Solo Dates; all solo shows on sale December 5:

April 16 The Paramount Huntington, NY

April 17 The Paramount Huntington, NY

April 18 The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY

April 19 Orpheum Theatre Boston, MA

April 21 Ulster Performing Arts Center Kingston, NY

April 22 Bergen Performing Arts Center Englewood, NJ

April 24 Count Basie Theatre Red Band, NJ

April 25 The Strand – Capital Performing Arts Center York, PA

April 26 The Palace Theatre Greensburg, PA

With ZZ Top:

April 30 Cedar Park Center Cedar Park, TX *

May 1 Winstar Casino Thackerville, OK

May 2 Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX

May 3 Concrete Street Corpus Christi, TX

May 7 MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL

May 8 Cruzan Amphitheater West Palm Beach, FL

May 9 St. Augustine Amphitheatre St. Augustine, FL

May 10 Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA

*On-Sale Date TBD