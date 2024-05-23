“I fired Hendrix. He was a damn good guitar player, but the guy was never on time”: Rare pre-fame Jimi Hendrix recording from his short stint as Little Richard's guitarist is now up for auction

The recording is a rare glimpse of pre-fame Jimi Hendrix's guitar skills when he was still in Little Richard's backing band

Left-American rock guitarist and singer Jimi Hendrix (1942-1970) performs live on stage playing a white Fender Stratocaster guitar with The Jimi Hendrix Experience at the Royal Albert Hall in London on 24th February 1969; Right- Black and white photo of Little Richard while he's posing behind a piano
(Image credit: David Redfern/Getty Images; R-Siegfried Loch - K & K/Getty Images)

Before Jimi Hendrix became a global star, he was part of Little Richard's backing band The Upsetters. Now, a recently discovered recording of Jimi Hendrix's session guitarist stint is up for auction and expected to fetch an eye-watering amount. 

The recording features the then-unknown Hendrix, playing with Little Richard at his show at Back Bay Theatre [formerly the Donnelly Theatre] in Boston in 1965. Hendrix, Little Richard and the band can be heard playing hits like Lucille, a cover of The Beatles' I Saw Her Standing There and Shake a Hand.

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.