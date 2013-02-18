Joe Bonamassa and Guitar Center Launch Blues Masters Competition

Guitar Center and Joe Bonamassa have launched Guitar Center’s Blues Masters Featuring Joe Bonamassa.

The program will offer 10 musicians the chance to perform in Los Angeles backed by Bonamassa’s band; it also will provide one undiscovered blues guitarist with career-altering opportunities for development and exposure under the mentorship of one of the biggest names in blues rock.

The grand prize includes an opening slot at Joe Bonamassa’s headlining show in Los Angeles this fall, $10,000 cash, gear from Gibson, Ernie Ball, Marshall Amplification and Dunlop plus a mentor session in studio with Bonamassa and producer Kevin Shirley, who has worked with the likes of Journey, Led Zeppelin, Iron Maiden and more.

“I am proud to be part of a program created to help foster the careers of emerging musicians who are so passionate about the blues,” Bonamassa said. “It’s exciting to use my experience to help up-and-coming artists finesse their skills, all while connecting a new generation of fans and musicians with the wonder that is the blues."

To enter Guitar Center’s Blues Masters Featuring Joe Bonamassa, visit guitarcenter.com/bluesmasters.

How to Enter: February through April 30, aspiring blues guitarists from across the US are invited to submit their best lead guitar performance to one of the 10 official Bonamassa tracks supplied at guitarcenter.com/bluesmasters.

Submissions will be ranked through Guitar Center’s technology partner Yoov.io, a leading social television platform that syndicates and measures content engagement throughout web. Artists who enter will be ranked based on their online fan growth during the first round. In the second round, the top-ranked artists will be reviewed by Bonamassa, who will handpick 10 finalists to perform live with his band in Los Angeles.

Based on these live performances, one winner will be chosen to open for Bonamassa in Los Angeles. The grand-prize winner will receive cash, gear, studio time and a mentor session with Bonamassa. All entrants to Guitar Center’s Blues Masters must be 18 or older. For official rules, visit guitarcenter.com/bluesmasters.

Guitar Center’s Blues Masters Winner Will Receive:

•Opening performance at Bonamassa’s Los Angeles headlining date

•$10,000 cash

•Gear from top music manufactures including Gibson, Ernie Ball, Marshall Amplification and Dunlop

•A four-song EP produced by Bonamassa and Kevin Shirley

•A career consultation and mentor session with Bonamassa

•Feature in Guitar Player magazine

... and more!