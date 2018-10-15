Joe Bonamassa Announces Inaugural Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Cruise

Joe Bonamassa, the Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation and Sixthman, in partnership with AEG Presents, have announced the Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean festival. The voyage sails August 16-21, 2019, from Barcelona, Spain, with stops in Monte Carlo, Monaco and Valletta, Malta. Pre-sale information is available here.

Along with Bonamassa, the festival features Peter Frampton, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Larkin Poe, Eric Bibb, Bernie Marsden, Curtis Harding, Philip Sayce, King King, Ryan McGarvey, Toronzo Cannon, Jerron ‘Blind Boy’ Paxton, Robert Jon & the Wreck, Little Billie and more to be announced.

Like the previous United States-based voyages, the Mediterranean iteration will feature non-stop music across multiple stages, including one-of-a-kind collaborative sets from many of the artists. Guests will also enjoy a variety of music-centric activities, including one activity each with both Joe Bonamassa and Peter Frampton, plus autograph sessions with select blues stars and opportunities to jam with fellow cruisers.

For more information on the Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean cruise, head over to BluesAliveAtSeaEurope.com.