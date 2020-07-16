Joe Bonamassa, Brent Mason and more to offer one-on-one, socially distanced instruction at the Woodshed Guitar Experience

While most electric guitar lessons have been relegated to Zoom these days, the Woodshed Guitar Experience is hosting a retreat in Crossville, Tennessee with one-on-one socially distanced instruction from the likes of Joe Bonamassa, Brent Mason, Andy Wood, Andy Timmons, Mark Lettieri and Greg Koch.

The three-day event takes place August 27-30 on more than 150 acres, allowing participants plenty of space to spread out and jam.

According to Woodshed, “the health and safety of all guests is a top priority, and while Lake Frances has the space to host well over 1,000 people for an event, only a limited number of registrants will be accepted.

“With smaller numbers for this exclusive event, the Woodshed Guitar Experience has the space to create a very positive and safe environment.”

The host location, Lake Frances Retreats, includes a private lake and amenities. All events and classes will take place outside, and there’s also a well-ventilated, 30,000 square foot indoor space for indoor classes in cases of inclement weather.

To learn more about the retreat, including additional safety and social distancing measures as well as pricing (which begins at $1,999), head to Woodshed Guitar Experience.