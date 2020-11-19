Joe Bonamassa documentary ‘Guitar Man’ set for release in December

One of the greatest blues guitarists performing today and perpetual GW favorite Joe Bonamassa is the subject of a new documentary, Guitar Man, due for release on December 8, via Paramount Home Entertainment.

Guitar Man tells the story of Bonamassa’s rise to fame, from his childhood guest spots with B.B. King up to mammoth shows at the Royal Albert Hall, where he was joined by Eric Clapton – and how he ended up landing more No. 1 blues albums than anyone else in history.

The film will feature live concert footage and interviews with “music industry legends”, and was produced by longtime Bonamassa collaborator Kevin Shirley, and directed by Shirly and Philippe Klose, who has previously worked on projects by Bonamassa and Black Country Communion.

Guitar Man will be released via streaming platforms on December 8, 2020 – more info is available at theguitarmanmovie.com.

Last month, Bonamassa released his new Abbey Road-recorded album, Royal Tea, as well as his eighth signature model with Epiphone, the Les Paul “Black Beauty”.