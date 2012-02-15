Joe Bonamassa DVD, 'Beacon Theatre – Live From New York,' Coming in March

Guitarist Joe Bonamassa will release a new live DVD -- Joe Bonamassa: Beacon Theatre – Live From New York -- on March 26.

The DVD features guest appearances by Paul Rodgers, John Hiatt and Beth Hart. Hart joins Bonamassa for “I’ll Take Care of You” and “Sinner’s Prayer” from their album 2011 album Don't Explain album. Rodgers and Bonamassa perform “Fire And Water” and “Walk in My Shadows” with .

The DVD is the follow-up to 2009’s Live from the Royal Albert Hall.Bonamassa will be on tour in the UK when the DVD comes out, and dates include:Brighton Centre (March 23), Sheffield Motorpoint Arena (March 24), Newcastle Metro Arena (March 25), Edinburgh Usher Hall (March 27), Liverpool Echo Arena (March 28), Bournemouth BIC (March 30), Birmingham NIA (March 31), Capital FM Arena Nottingham (April 2), Glasgow Royal Concert Hall (April 4) and Blackpool Opera House (April 5).