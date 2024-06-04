“When I left the band I took most of my Aerosmith guitars, put them in road boxes, and left them there”: Joe Perry on the lost golden-era Aerosmith guitar he misses the most

By
published

The Aerosmith icon says he’s never been into collecting guitars, but there’s one particular Strat that he wishes he still had, and it was used to record a staple rock hit

Joe Perry and Steven Tyler
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry may confess to being (mostly) a “stone-cold Gibson man,” but the rock icon says the one guitar from his ‘70s heyday he wishes he still had is a Strat – specifically, the instrument he used to record Walk This Way.

Aerosmith’s career got off to a stuttering start, with their first two albums receiving a lukewarm reception. Then, with 1975’s Toys in the Attic, the band hit their stride – and a combination of Les Pauls and Strats – that proved magic.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.