John Frusciante Readying Two "Progressive Synth Pop" Records

Breaking a lengthy silence, former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante has announced on his official website that he is finishing up work on two new records: An EP titled Letur-Lefr and an LP titled PBX Funicular Intaglio Zone.

"I consider my music to be Progressive Synth Pop, which says nothing about what it sounds like, but does describe my basic approach," he said in an official statement. "I combine aspects of many styles of music and create my own musical forms by way of electronic instruments."

He continued, "The tracks on ,em>Letur-Lefr are from 2010 and PBX was made in 2011. Letur is a compilation, a selected portion of music I made that year while PBX was conceived as an album, the songs having been recorded in succession. The records are very different from each other, so prior to the release of the LP, I will make available a free download of a song called 'Walls and Doors.' This song pointed the way towards PBX, but was recorded 7 months earlier. I always took it for granted that Walls and Doors would be part of the record, but as it turned out the record was better off without it."

Letur-Lefr is set for a July 19 release date in North America, with PBX Funicular Intaglio Zone following about two months later on September 25.

You can pre-order Letur-Lefr now at this location. Frusciante has also apparently launched a Twitter account, and you can follow him here.