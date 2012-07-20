Judas Priest to Release 30th Anniversary Edition of 'Screaming for Vengeance' with Live 1983 US Festival DVD

Judas Priest will release a special 30th-anniversary edition of their 1982 album, Screaming For Vengeance, on September 4.

This new special edition will contain re-mastered and bonus tracks, plus a live DVD from the May 29, 1983, US Festival show in San Bernadino, California.

The US Festival, which was organized by Steve Wozniak, formerly of Apple Computer, was a celebration of evolving technologies and a marriage of music, computers, television and people. The DVD was filmed during the second (which turned out to be the last) US Festival.

Judas Priest describe this memorable day in metal history:

"On the day that we performed, we flew in by helicopter -- and the first sight we saw was that of thousands of abandoned cars piled up around the crests of the hills that surrounded the festival arena, which as we went over took our breath away. For there below us, spread throughout hundreds of acres was a massive crowd -- over three hundred thousand strong! The summer heat was raging and combined with the hot Santa Ana winds made for a scorching metal furnace on stage."

Screaming For Vengeance was Judas Priest's eighth studio album; it spawned a massive mainstream hit with "You've Got Another Thing Coming."

CD track-listing:

01. The Hellion

02. Electric Eye

03. Riding On The Wind

04. Bloodstone

05. (Take These) Chains

06. Pain And Pleasure

07. Screaming For Vengeance

08. You’ve Got Another Thing Coming

09. Fever

10. Devil’s Child

Bonus tracks:

11. *Electric Eye (live)

12. *Riding on the Wind (live)

13. *You’ve Got Another Thing Coming (Live)

14. *Screaming For Vengeance (Live)

15. Devil’s Child (live)

16. Prisoner of Your Eyes

* Live from the San Antonio Civic Center, September 10th 1982

DVD: US Festival Show: San Bernadino, California, May 29, 1983

01. Electric Eye

02. Riding On The Wind

03. Heading Out To The Highway

04. Metal Gods

05. Breaking The Law

06. Diamonds And Rust

07. Victim Of Changes

08. Living After Midnight

09. The Green Manalishi (with the two-pronged crown)

10. Screaming For Vengeance

11. You’ve Got Another Thing Coming

12. Hell Bent For Leather

Plus booklet featuring photos from Mark Weiss and sleeve notes written by Eddie Trunk.