Judas Priest to Release 30th Anniversary Edition of 'Screaming for Vengeance' with Live 1983 US Festival DVD

Judas Priest will release a special 30th-anniversary edition of their 1982 album, Screaming For Vengeance, on September 4.
This new special edition will contain re-mastered and bonus tracks, plus a live DVD from the May 29, 1983, US Festival show in San Bernadino, California.
The US Festival, which was organized by Steve Wozniak, formerly of Apple Computer, was a celebration of evolving technologies and a marriage of music, computers, television and people. The DVD was filmed during the second (which turned out to be the last) US Festival.
Judas Priest describe this memorable day in metal history:
"On the day that we performed, we flew in by helicopter -- and the first sight we saw was that of thousands of abandoned cars piled up around the crests of the hills that surrounded the festival arena, which as we went over took our breath away. For there below us, spread throughout hundreds of acres was a massive crowd -- over three hundred thousand strong! The summer heat was raging and combined with the hot Santa Ana winds made for a scorching metal furnace on stage."
Screaming For Vengeance was Judas Priest's eighth studio album; it spawned a massive mainstream hit with "You've Got Another Thing Coming."
CD track-listing:
- 01. The Hellion
- 02. Electric Eye
- 03. Riding On The Wind
- 04. Bloodstone
- 05. (Take These) Chains
- 06. Pain And Pleasure
- 07. Screaming For Vengeance
- 08. You’ve Got Another Thing Coming
- 09. Fever
- 10. Devil’s Child
Bonus tracks:
11. *Electric Eye (live)
12. *Riding on the Wind (live)
13. *You’ve Got Another Thing Coming (Live)
14. *Screaming For Vengeance (Live)
15. Devil’s Child (live)
16. Prisoner of Your Eyes
* Live from the San Antonio Civic Center, September 10th 1982
DVD: US Festival Show: San Bernadino, California, May 29, 1983
01. Electric Eye
02. Riding On The Wind
03. Heading Out To The Highway
04. Metal Gods
05. Breaking The Law
06. Diamonds And Rust
07. Victim Of Changes
08. Living After Midnight
09. The Green Manalishi (with the two-pronged crown)
10. Screaming For Vengeance
11. You’ve Got Another Thing Coming
12. Hell Bent For Leather
Plus booklet featuring photos from Mark Weiss and sleeve notes written by Eddie Trunk.