Blues picker Justin Johnson takes online guitar buying seriously. So when eBay and Guitar World sent him $1,000 to go guitar hunting on eBay, he embarked on a shopping spree – and then some.

Even better, he let all of us come along for the ride.

In the accompanying video, Justin walks us through the process of shopping for guitars on eBay, sharing his secrets to finding killer guitars at awesome prices.

To that end, he manages to pick up not one but two impressive six-strings with his $1,000, and he’s even giving one of them away to a lucky viewer.

But first, he shows us how it’s done, demonstrating how to use the search bar and filters, as well as eBay’s customized “Watch List” tool. “That’s how I’m going to get a collection of guitars I’m interested in and compare prices and make my final decision,” he says.

And to be sure, there are plenty of guitars to ogle on eBay. Justin begins by having a little fun and looking up the most expensive instrument on the site – a custom signed and stage-played Keith Richards guitar for $999,9999.

He also uncovers a PRS 2002 Dragon electric guitar for $35,000, and a Martin D-45 Cherub Custom Masterpiece acoustic guitar that’s “only” $45,000.

“It’s got a little naked baby angel on the headstock painting the Martin logo,” Justin observes. “That’s the kind of thing you don’t know you need until you see it.”

And while you might not be able to afford these extravagant beauties, Justin also points out that, “Odds are you’re never going to walk into a guitar store and have a million-dollar guitar you can check out. But you can on eBay.”

Justin then gets down to business, and eventually falls in love with – and purchases – two guitars.

One is a 2014 Gretsch G5031FT Rancher with a Fideli'tron pickup that is available for $525 or “best offer.” Justin offers $475, the seller counters at $485 and Justin accepts. Sold!

As for the other? Watch the video as Justin unboxes both instruments.

Because he was able to buy two guitars and still stay within budget, Justin keeps one of the guitars for himself. But the Rancher is ready to go out to a lucky viewer.

