Keith Richards on Mick Jagger's 'SNL' Appearance: 'He's On His Own'

Yesterday, the gang at Saturday Night Live confirmed that Jeff Beck, Foo Fighters and Arcade Fire would be on hand for the season finale this Saturday night, May 19.

Of course, the person they'll be joining that night is host and musical guest Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones.

Instantly, the rumor mill invented something about a Stones appearance on the show -- or at least a cameo by Jagger's bandmate, Keith Richards, who lives in Connecticut.

But it won't be happening.

"I spoke to Mick and he said it's something that he said yes to many months ago, so he's just doing it," Richards told Rolling Stone. "He's on his own."

Will he at least watch the episode? "Probably," Richards said.

The positive news for Stones fans is that the band has been rehearsing in recent weeks (even though they won't be touring in 2012; the band considers 2013 their 50th anniversary, "because Charlie [Watts] didn't actually join until January," Richards said. "We look upon 2012 as sort of the year of conception, but the birth is next year.")