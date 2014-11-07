Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leache Talks Depression with You Rock Foundation

Following an eye-opening interview with Corey Taylor of Slipknot about his struggles with suicide, the You Rock Foundation sat down with Jesse Leach of Killswitch Engage to discuss his struggles with faith, drugs and alcohol in a raw interview.

Leach says he “couldn’t of come from a better home,” noting that it’s not only abusive households that are a culprit for depression. He offers hope, saying, “You have no idea what tomorrow holds. Dealing with depression and suicidal thoughts – it's really hard to see outside of that, but I did it. I know that anyone can get through this, no matter what you're going through.”

Other artists who will be featured by the You Rock Foundation include the Amity Affliction, Black Stone Cherry, the Dillinger Escape Plan and Neon Trees.

For more information, visit yourockfoundation.org.