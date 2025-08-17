“I’m the kind of guy that never says never. I don’t hate Paul or Gene. We’re rock and roll brothers”: Ace Frehley sets the record straight on where things stand with Kiss

It's safe to say that the Kiss universe is never short of drama between the behemoth outfit's various members.

The latest? Many fans have been left wondering why Ace Frehley wasn't invited – or seemingly declined the opportunity – to join his former bandmates at the Kiss Kruise: Land-locked in Vegas event at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas this November, which will also include Bruce Kulick, Kiss’ guitarist between 1984 and 1996.

“They asked me and I declined,” he tells Guitar World matter-of-factly. “There’s no way I’m gonna be involved with that, you know? Their biggest mistake is that they should have done that at Madison Square Garden, not in Las Vegas in a 5000-seater, or whatever it is.”

When GW points out that Frehley has participated in Kiss Kruises – the long-running Kiss-themed cruise excursions – before, he replies, “There are multiple reasons. You know, Paul [Stanley], towards the end [of the End of the Road World Tour], about nine months before Kiss was going to play Madison Square Garden [for its final shows], both Paul and Gene [Simmons] were saying, ‘We’re going to bring everybody out on stage.’

“And then, a few months before the concert, they both changed their tune and said, ‘Ace and Peter [Criss] aren’t going to do it.’ In fact, Paul went on to say, ‘If Ace and Peter got on stage with us, the band could be called Piss.’ So, I kind of got into an argument with him.”

Despite their arguments throughout the years, Frehley isn't ruling out the possibility of reuniting with Stanley, despite their complex relationship.

“I’m the kind of guy that never says never,” he adds. “I don’t hate Paul or Gene, you know? We’re rock and roll brothers, and Peter, too. So, anything can happen.”

However, Frehley admits that, at this point, he's “having too much fun doing my own thing.”

“And maybe, I’ll eventually get inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist,” he quips.

Guitar World’s full interview with Ace Frehley will be published in the coming weeks.