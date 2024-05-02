“Watching a player like Stevie Ray Vaughan play, you begin to understand how much violence the guitar can actually take”: Larkin Poe's Rebecca Lovell on why the secret to great Strat tone is in the right hand

From blues riffs to heavier rock tones, Lovell reveals how she leverages the Strat to create a distinctive sound for Larkin Poe

Larkin Poe's Rebecca Lovell is known for getting great tones out of her Stratocaster. From full-on blues riffs to heavier rock, Lovell has undoubtedly developed a distinct approach and sound. So, what's the secret to getting a great Strat tone?

“It’s all in the right hand – and that’s coming from someone who started out as an acoustic player,” she says in the new issue of Guitarist. “It’s taken me a long time to understand the appropriate amount of force to use on a Strat. Because watching a player like Stevie [Ray Vaughan] play, you begin to understand how much violence the guitar can actually take.”

