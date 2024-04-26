“It was midnight. Quincy Jones said, ‘Ritenour, this is Q. You gotta get down here right now. We gotta fix George's solo’”: Lee Ritenour sets the record straight on fixing George Benson’s Give Me the Night solo

By Janelle Borg
published

Quincy Jones made Ritenour swear never to tell George Benson about the incident

George Benson - Lee Ritenour in Montreux Jazz festival in Montreux, Switzerland on July 13th, 2009.
(Image credit: Lionel Flusin-Gamma Rapho/Getty Images)

Session guitar legend Lee Ritenour has recounted how he ended up re-recording part of George Benson's guitar solo on Give Me the Night in an after-hours session with producer Quincy Jones. Now, in a new interview, Ritenour has set the record straight.

“It was like midnight or something, and I had finished up whatever I'd been doing during the day on sessions,” Ritenour told Vertex Effects owners and CEO Mason Marangella.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.