Listen: David Bowie Streaming Remastered 'The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust...'

Next week, the 40th anniversary edition of David Bowie's classic album, The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, is set for release via EMI. The 1972 album received a special remaster for the occasion, and you can now stream the entire release via the SoundCloud player below.

In honor of the 40th anniversary of Ziggy Stardust, we recently spoke to the album's co-producer, Ken Scott, about working with Bowie.

"I’ve always said we were a great team," said Scott. "We all seemed to know exactly what was required of each other during the whole process. Sometimes David had demoed material and the band had heard it beforehand, but quite often he hadn’t, and he would teach the band the song — and they’d have to get it."

You can read the full interview here.