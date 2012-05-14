Live Stream: Watch David Didonato Attempt Guinness World Record for Longest Guitar Solo

At this very moment, Austin-based music teacher David Didonato is in the middle of his attempt to break the Guinness world record for "Longest Guitar Solo," a record that stands at twenty-four hours, eighteen minutes.

(It should be noted that Guinness allows for a five-minute break every hour.)

Didonato is livestreaming his record-breaking guitar solo right now, and you can cheer him on in the video below. He began his solo last night at 8 p.m. EST, so he'll be going past 8 p.m. EST tonight if he wants to break the record.