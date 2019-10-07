Top row, left to right: Gloria Gaynor, Linda Perry, Lzzy Hale, Suzi Quatro, Beatie Wolfe. Bottom row, left to right: Myrna Sislen, Judy Schaefer, Suzanne D’Addario Brouder, Ebonie Smith, Tara Low.

The Women’s International Music Network (the WiMN) has announced the lineup of honorees for the 2020 She Rocks Awards.

Paying tribute to women in the music industry, the eighth annual She Rocks Awards will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020, at the House of Blues Anaheim, during the NAMM Show. The high-energy evening includes live music, awards and speeches, celebrity appearances, a fabulous silent auction, amazing gift bags and much more.

The event is open to the public, and tickets can be purchased at sherocksawards.com.

The 2020 She Rocks Awards recipients include:

Gloria Gaynor, GRAMMY Award-winning artist, GRAMMY Hall of Fame inductee, and the legendary voice behind the iconic hit I Will Survive.

Linda Perry, GRAMMY, Golden Globe, Critic's Choice-nominated artist, Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee, multi-platinum producer and former frontwoman for 4 Non Blondes.

Lzzy Hale, GRAMMY Award-winning artist/songwriter and frontwoman for Halestorm.

Suzi Quatro, pioneering bass player, singer, musician and actress who played the role of Leather Tuscadero on Happy Days.

Beatie Wolfe, Singer-songwriter, pioneer of immersive music formats, UN Women role model.

Suzanne D’Addario Brouder, Executive Director of the D’Addario Foundation.

Tara Low, Music-based entrepreneur and editor and founder of Guitar Girl Magazine.

Myrna Sislen, Owner of Middle C Music in D.C., classical guitarist, philanthropist, former music professor.

Judy Schaefer, Marketing Director at PRS Guitars.

Ebonie Smith, Founder and President of Gender Amplified, Inc, and Atlantic Records audio engineer and producer.

Additional honorees and featured guests will be announced soon.

This year’s opening performers will be Japanese act D_Drive, hosted by Marshall Amplification. Consisting of Seiji and Yuki on guitar, Toshi on bass and Chiiko on drums, they play high energy, instrumental rock music with a combination of jaw-dropping guitars and a fireball rhythm section delivering a unique sound.

“We’re ready to kick off 2020 in a big way, and our upcoming honorees are an exciting part of that,” says The WiMN founder Laura B. Whitmore. “These women go above and beyond in their respective corners of our industry and are perfect examples of why we are proud to celebrate women in music.”

Gearing up for its eighth consecutive year, the She Rocks Awards pays tribute to women who display leadership and stand out within the music industry, and has become a standard at the NAMM Show. Previous award recipients include Melissa Etheridge, Pat Benatar, The B-52s, Colbie Caillat, Sheila E, Chaka Khan, Ronnie Spector, Orianthi, Lisa Loeb, The Bangles, and many more, plus a collection of role models from all walks of the music and audio industries.

Tickets are now on sale for the 2020 She Rocks Awards, available in four tiers that include dinner and more. This event is open to the public; a NAMM Show badge is not required to attend the She Rocks Awards.

Find out more and purchase tickets at sherocksawards.com.