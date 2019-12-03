Mad Professor’s Super Black pedal puts classic Blackface tone in a box

Mad Professor’s new Super Black amp-in-a-box effect pedal promises classic Blackface tone in a standalone stompbox format.

According to the company, the pedal replicates the entire signal path of the much sought-after Sixties-era Fender amp, with punchy, scooped mids, chimey cleans and vintage-y break-up tones.

Controls include bass, middle, treble, gain, volume and presence. There’s also two mini switches – one for bass and one for compression, designed to account for the variation in amounts of low end and compression present in variously-sized original Blackface amps.

As an extra-cool feature, Mad Professor’s Sweet Honey Overdrive circuit has been added as a front-end boost, accessible via its own on/off switch and volume and drive controls.

The Super Black will be available beginning December 15 for €225.00 (approx. $250). For more information, head to Mad Professor.