Metallica Announce 'Through The Never' Soundtrack Details

As expected, Metallica have announced there will be a soundtrack album for their upcoming 3D film release, Metallica Through The Never.

According to an official release on the band's Facebook page, the soundtrack album will be released digitally and as a 2CD set on September 24, with vinyl versions (including a deluxe 45-rpm set) expected later this fall.

The album, which will be released on the band's own label, Blackened Recordings, includes 15 tracks recorded live in Edmonton and Vancouver, Canada, in August 2012 while Metallica were filming the performance footage in the film. Video from these performances is featured in the movie, which stars Dane DeHann as a roadie who sets out to collect something for the band but ends up getting caught in a police riot.

The 2CD version of the album is available now for pre-order at Metallica.com. All pre-orders through the band's site will receive an exclusive Through the Never guitar pick.

After debuting in 3D at IMAX theaters in September, the movie will open in more — and more traditional — theaters October 4. Check out a trailer below.

Metallica Through the Never (Music From the Motion Picture) Track List