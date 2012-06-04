Metallica Bassist Robert Trujillo Funding Jaco Pastorius Biopic

It seems a planned 3D film isn't enough for the incredibly busy members of Metallica.

Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo recently told USA Today that he's funding a biopic about the late bass legend Jaco Pastorius.

“Jaco was my hero growing up," Trujillo said. "Hearing him was like hearing Eddie Van Halen doing ‘Eruption’ for the first time: You thought, ‘What instrument is that?’ I loved jazz fusion and branched out from there. But Jaco had an edge that far exceeded his jazz persona. He was funk, he was rock, he was soul. And his whole attitude was punk.

"The film for me is from the heart," Trujillo continued. "I wanted to rescue him, but I learned that Jaco didn't want to be rescued."

Pastorius was bipolar and wrestled with substance abuse. He died in 1987 after a beating he suffered outside a Florida bar. Although he was only 35 when he died, he had revolutionized the world of electric bass with his multi-note fusillades and chord-based harmonics.

The documentary, which is tentatively titled Jaco, will be directed by Stephen Kijack.