“When Van Halen came out, I thought it was the greatest sound I’d ever heard. Eddie was like, ‘Nah, I never really liked the sound of that record’”: Mike McCready recalls meeting Eddie Van Halen – and tries his hand at playing Eruption off the cuff

By Phil Weller
published

The Pearl Jam guitarist has opened up about his encounter with the guitar legend on Howard Stern, before showing off a few two-hand tapping licks

Mike McCready
(Image credit: The Howard Stern Show)

Mike McCready has described Eddie Van Halen's guitar playing as “music from another planet” in a recent conversation with SiriusXM, which saw the Pearl Jam icon try his hand at the late guitar legend's iconic instrumental, Eruption.

As part of the promo trail for the Seattle outfit’s 12th album, Dark Matter, the band recently guested on the Howard Stern Show. During the interview, McCready was asked about his long-standing love for Eddie Van Halen. 

