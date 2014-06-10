MMG Distribution Debuts Ogre Tubeholic Overdrive Pedal

After initial showings at NAMM and Musikmesse trade shows, MMG Distribution is now shipping the Ogre Tubeholic overdrive guitar effects pedal. The pedal is the first in a new series of pedals from MMG.

The Ogre Tubeholic utilizes an enclosur,e and features a sliding cockpit head cover to protect the settings during use. Inside the cockpit are Level, Tone and Gain control knobs. The units also has LED lights to indicate on/off functions. Internally, the Tubeholic utilizes PCB construction to help prevent external sound interference and insure a signal between the input, controls and output. While in the off position, the pedal maintains true bypass to eliminate any sacrifice of overall tone or sound degradation.

The specs of the pedal: