“Weirdly wonderful”: Behringer’s back with another on-the-nose clone – this time of a cult Moog filter pedal from the 2000s

Behringer is back with another budget interpretation of a classic piece of electric guitar gear with a slice of Moog-inspired guitar and synth-compatible goodness via the “weirdly wonderful” BM-15M Murf Box.

Hinging off the sonic template and lofty reputation of the Moog OOP MuRF (Multiple Resonant Filter Array) pedal, it’s been described as “a box full of analog circuitry and rich harmonic saturation” that delivers a rather tactile playing experience with its suite of controls.

Designed to add movement to a guitar signal via its warping filters, selectable patterns, and expressive modulation, there are eight filter sliders, six dials, and two mini-switches in all. It closely mirrors Moog’s now-discontinued synth box, which fetches over $1,000 on the secondhand market.

The pedal proper launched in 2004 and was discontinued in 2018. It has since been digitized as a VST plugin, with Behringer believing that the pedal became “the foundation of the analog revolution” when it was released into a world adopting digital tech with open arms.

Though the same wooden side panels and black interface the source material remain, Behringer has shown a little creativity by flipping the dials and sliders around. That’s a handy shake-up, considering this has been launched while Behringer owner MusicTribe is being sued by Klon Centaur creator Bill Finnegan for its rather on-the-nose Klon copy.

The eight-band suite of resonant filters “dramatically alters the sound”, with the guitar sitting in an ambient bed at the back of the mix or biting the listener at the front.

The core of the pedal centers on a filter sequencing rhythm machine that animates an electric guitar's signal, with 12 dynamic patterns to choose from. They vary in pace, with rapid-fire, percussive sequences flanked by slow, oceanic counterparts, and envelope shaping and rate controls allowing players to mold the box’s flavors to their whim.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's MIDI-compatible so it can be synced to the beat. Pairing it with an expression pedal offers a more organic manipulation experience of what this thing can do.

In essence, the pedal can make guitar playing a simple art, and help players get out of creative ruts by redefining sterile chord progressions and “breathe new life into your arrangements”.

Dials include Envelope, for either staccato or legato-style transitions between filters, Mix, Rate, Drive, Pattern, and Output. Mini-switches are in place to toggle its LFO feature on and off, and switch the Frequency between Bass and Mid modes.

(Image credit: Behringer)

The top of the pedal is well stocked with a range of Inputs/Outputs for everything from tap tempo to stereo signal splitting, alongside a USB-C port for connecting to its supporting app. Alongside accessing updates, the app also offers an integrated pattern creator, which can be transferred back into the pedal for tailored performances.

Priced at $129, it continues Behringer’s commitment to affordability, and its price tag is all the more enticing considering the Reverb-scouring alternative.

(Image credit: Behringer)

The German firm has been under fire in 2025 for its habit of copying other pedals. In February, it was blasted by the Mu-Tron III maker for “assimilating the history of Musitronics as if it were their own,” with Finnegan's lawsuit coming less than four months later. But for the budget-conscious experimentalist, pedals like this will have great appeal.

The Behringer BM-15M Murf Box is out now for $129.

Head to Behringer for more.