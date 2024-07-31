“When I hear a heavy metal guitar player there is that raw emotion that can maybe sound a little angry… I feel like bluegrass is more friendly competition”: Bluegrass virtuoso Molly Tuttle on the differences between metal and bluegrass shredding

By
( )
Contributions from
published

Tuttle also shares the key technique that aspiring bluegrass guitar players need to master before they get on a stage

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway performs during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 2024 at Fair Grounds Race Course on April 27, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana
(Image credit: Douglas Mason/WireImage/Getty Images)

Bluegrass virtuoso Molly Tuttle is known for her light-speed flatpicking. However, the acoustic great has explained that, unlike rock and metal shredding, the bluegrass counterpart is all about “friendly competition” and jam circles, and less about emotionally driven and showy solos.

“When I hear a heavy metal guitar player there is that raw emotion that can maybe sound a little angry, whereas I feel like bluegrass is more friendly competition – who can play the fastest, who can play the hottest licks or whatever,” she says in the latest edition of Total Guitar.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.

With contributions from