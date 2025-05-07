“I wasn't familiar with PRS. If anything, I was like, ‘The birds are too flashy!’ But the moment I played one I was like, ‘Whoa, I can play faster now!’”: Meet Mei Semones, the Berklee graduate reimagining New Orleans vibes with an intricate indie flair

Features
By published

With her debut album out now, she explains her move from piano to classical nylon to PRS electric, her pinch-harmonic pointers, and mastering the Stairway To Heaven solo at 12 years old

Mei Semones performs onstage
(Image credit: Sophie Minello)

“Have you seen Back to the Future?” asks Mei Semones, back in her Brooklyn apartment after a recent sold-out Camden Assembly show. “That scene where Michael J. Fox is playing the Chuck Berry song? That made me want to play guitar.”

Two decades ago, when she was four years old, the thoughtful and intricate indie musician who’s rooted in the jazz era began playing an upright given by her grandmother in Yokosuka, Japan. But as Semones reached double digits, she became conscious of a conflict with the instrument.

“I was like, ‘I’m not enjoying this,’” she says. “Guitar felt more like an instrument I could use to play the music that I was listening to.”

Her dad – also a musician – gave her a classical nylon acoustic when she was 10.

Her parents sent her to Suzuki guitar lessons, but the fit still wasn’t right. “I was learning Mary Had A Little Lamb, which was not what I was looking to do!”

When she switched to electric, the pieces began to fall into place.

“I got a new guitar teacher and started open chords and pentatonic scales.

“They were like, ‘You should learn this Led Zeppelin song and this Beatles song.’” Presumably not Stairway To Heaven? “I did learn Stairway to Heaven!” Even the solo? “When I was probably 12 or 13!”

Mei Semones - I can do what I want (Official Video) - YouTube Mei Semones - I can do what I want (Official Video) - YouTube
Watch On

Noting her enthusiasm, Semones’ Dad once again stepped in.

“He bought me an Epiphone Les Paul. Whenever I pick it up, I’m like, ‘It’s so crazy I played this – it's so heavy!’”

Growing up in Michigan, she studied music theory at high school (“If I can play guitar at school, why wouldn't I?”) before studying jazz guitar at Berklee.

That’s where her appreciation for the New Orleans-sourced sound grew.

“My teacher showed me Miles Davis’ So What? solo, then I was introduced to modes and more theory.”

After releasing her EP Kabutomushi last year (with rave reviews from Red Hot Chili Peppers’ bassist Flea), Semones has now launched debut album Animaru. The record champions theoretical nous but also nods to grungier tones – and such ‘90s-era noisemakers is where she found her autonomy.

Mei Semones - Animaru (Official Video) - YouTube Mei Semones - Animaru (Official Video) - YouTube
Watch On

“Nirvana and the Smashing Pumpkins were the first bands that were to my taste. I loved the emotion and rawness. It was like, ‘Oh, this is real music!’”

The most important thing is that you sound like yourself

Animaru flirts with some of that ferocity in the Tubescreamer-fuelled Tora Moyo – a love letter to her cherry mahogany PRS.

“It's extremely comfortable, fitting my body and my hand really well,” she says of the instrument.

“My dad and I went to Sweetwater's Indiana headquarters. I spent eight hours playing guitar. Everything was intriguing, but I had no preconception of a brand that I wanted.

Mei Semones, surrounded on either side by violinists, performs onstage

(Image credit: Sophie Minello)

“I wasn't familiar with PRS. If anything, I was like, ‘Oh, the birds are too flashy!’ But the moment I played one I was like, ‘Whoa, I can play faster now!’ It's light and semi-hollow too.”

Semones’ intricate arrangements inform more tender numbers like the bossanova-led Dumb Feeling and recent single I Can Do What I Want, performed on a pristine Guild with delicate pinch-harmonics – a technique she says is all in the light touch and little adjustments: “Sometimes moving even half a millimeter will make it ring out much better.”

While Animaru might sound like a wild ride through genres, its creator argues that making music, like buying guitars, is all about what feels natural.

“The most important thing is that you sound like yourself – from having a thread through the album to not interfering with the natural tone of my guitar.”

In the early 1960s, Dukes of Dixieland’s Jim Hall shook up the trad band format by replacing piano with guitar in the rhythm section. More than half a century on, Mei Semones is innovating again and adding a Gen Z flair.

“I still feel weird being like, ‘I'm a jazz guitarist,’ because in the grand scheme of things, I'm at step one,” she admits. “I’ve not even scratched the surface of what it means to be a great guitarist.”

Cheri Amour
Cheri Amour

Cheri Amour is a writer, editor and broadcaster intent on amplifying the voices of women and non-binary artists in print, online and on air. During her twenties, she played lead guitar in a touring two-piece, sharing the stage with The Slits and John Peel-approved punks The Nightingales. Formerly Deputy Editor at TGA Magazine, Cheri headed up its Tech section pouring over pedals with everyone to indie icon Debbie Smith (Echobelly/Curve) to multi-instrumentalist Katie Harkin (Sleater Kinney/Waxahatchee/Wye Oak). She's currently working on an upcoming 33 1/3 book on the unassuming influence of South Bronx sister troupe ESG, out in Spring 2023.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about guitarists

“I hear the promoter got a phone call from Eddie, who said, ‘If Yngwie Malmsteen is playing, I'm not playing’”: Yngwie Malmsteen claims Eddie Van Halen felt “threatened” by him

Joe Perry announces his first big post-Aerosmith tour – and he’ll be playing with members of Aerosmith, Black Crowes and Stone Temple Pilots

“I hear the promoter got a phone call from Eddie, who said, ‘If Yngwie Malmsteen is playing, I'm not playing’”: Yngwie Malmsteen claims Eddie Van Halen felt “threatened” by him

See more latest
Most Popular
Peter Brewis of Field music is bathed in pink and blue lights as he performs live
“A lot of modern guitarists want to get all the notes right but if you listen to Jimi Hendrix or Jimmy Page, it’s beautiful playing, with loads of mistakes”: Peter Brewis on Field Music’s ‘collage rock’ – and why he owes his career to Robert Zemeckis
A live shot from the side of the stage as Dead Kennedys play the Mabuhay in 1978. East Bay Ray wears a hooped T-shirt and plays a Strat while a shirtless Jello Biafra works the crowd in the background.
“Iggy left the Stooges and had a career – ditto Lou Reed with the Velvet Underground or Morrissey with the Smiths. Where’s Biafra’s solo career?”: East Bay Ray explains why the Dead Kennedys’ chemistry hit its peak on Fresh Fruit... and why it fell apart
The Night Flight Orchestra all glammed-up in stage clothes and photographed against a green backdrop: guitarists Rasmus Ehrnborn [second from left] and Sebastian Forslund [fourth from right]
Faced with the loss of their founding guitarist and creative leader, Night Flight Orchestra are persevering with the big melodies and sonic largesse of rock's golden era
Employed to Serve
“There’s a sleek look to bands like Loathe, Spiritbox or Knocked Loose. Spiky shapes are engrained in our values – we want to wear our influences on our sleeves”: Employed To Serve are re-embracing metal guitars – but dropping amps
There’s no getting away from the fact that many major Japanese brands gained ground by cloning US designs, even fairly niche ones such as this 1972 Ibanez 2380 – a copy of the Gibson Les Paul Recording model of the era
“Tokai’s LS series are probably the best-built Les Paul-style guitars that have ever come through my shop”: How the Japanese guitar market came of age with ’80s Fender and Gibson clones – some that would rival the originals
1964 Epiphone Riviera: By 1964, the earlier ‘Mickey Mouse’ body ears of the Riviera had slimmed. The six-string is an unusual sunburst with narrower dark edges, while the 12-string E360TD-12 is the more common Royal Tan
Played by everyone from Magic Sam and Otis Rush to Stevie Ray Vaughan, Robbie Robertson, Noel Gallagher, and Robben Ford, the Riviera remains Epiphone's semi-hollow superstar
Jenna Fournier
“Smashing Pumpkins taught me that music doesn’t have to fit neatly into a box… it’s not as easy as pie. It’s pie with a side of metal!” Billy Corgan asked Jenna Fournier to go back to bass, and she says the timing is perfect
Pictured from below, Doug Aldrich of the Dead Daisies plays his Gold Top Les Paul onstage.
“I always used it with Whitesnake, which was perfect because it sounded like John Sykes' Les Paul”: Doug Aldrich on how Randy Rhoads’ inspiration helped him find a “killer” Les Paul – that was owned by the man who co-wrote Eric Clapton’s Tears in Heaven
A Klon Centaur pedal
Klon Centaur creator Bill Finnegan once said that the hype around his pedal was “ridiculous,” yet originals still fetch $10,000 or more on the secondhand market. With plentiful, far cheaper clones, why does the Klon remain a holy grail pedal?
Jason Sinay
“Norm was like, ‘Do you want to play with Joe?’ Before I could say ‘yes’ or ‘no,’ he brings Joe over and tells him, ‘Jason wants to play a set’”: Jason Sinay on jamming with Joe Bonamassa – and why his early sessions with Mike Campbell were a struggle