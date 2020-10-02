MXR unveils versatile six-mode Tremolo pedal

In tremolo terms, MXR is best known for its M159 Stereo Tremolo, but now the company has updated the venerable classic with a host of new features and a downsized enclosure – meet the M305 Tremolo pedal.

The M305 boasts six tremolo waveforms, which promise to cover classic tremolo tones and all-new sounds from the MXR team.

These modes include the original M159 Stereo Tremolo; a ’60s tube amp-inspired Bias; Revo, which runs an optical tremolo waveform backwards for more extreme peaks and valleys; a classic Opto photo cell setting; square-wave SQR, inspired by outboard effects; and Harm, which emulates the phaser-like tremolo found in vintage amps from the likes of Magnatone and Supro.

As well as the usual speed and depth controls, the M305 also packs a gain knob to compensate for perceived volume loss. This control doubles as a push mode selector.

(Image credit: Dunlop)

Plus, the additional jack on the side of the pedal can function as a tap tempo/expression output, or a stereo output, via a small slider on the side of the pedal. Smart.

The MXR M305 Tremolo is available now for $159. Head over to MXR for more info.