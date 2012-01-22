NAMM 2012: Breedlove's Voice Series of Acoustic Guitars

Guitar World stopped by the Breedlove booth at the 2012 Winter NAMM show to find out about their brand-new Voice series of acoustic guitars.

The Voice series is the result of a collaboration between Breedlove guitars and L.R. Baggs' Anthem TRU-VOICE technology. Basically, the guitars -- and there are six models in the Voice series -- will sound the same on stage, amplified, as it does unplugged in an intimate setting.

For more info, be sure to check out the video below.

Photo: Cindy Moorhead