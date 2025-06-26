Taylor has introduced one key twist to its new high-end Gold Label Grand Pacific body shape – and it’s had a big knock-on effect on tone

Taylor Guitars has expanded its range of premium-quality Gold Label acoustic guitars with six new Grand Pacific models, which introduce a subtle-yet-sizeable spec update into the mix.

The collection was first inspired into existence as the firm embarked on an “exploration of warm, heritage-inspired acoustic flavors”. That has now prompted master builder Andy Powers to reimagine the Grand Pacific body shape, which has been given a deeper body for “enhanced sonic fullness and low-end expansiveness”.

The Gold Label Grand Pacific bodies, then, are 3/8-inches deeper than the firm’s usual Grand Pacific methodology. That small-but-impactful change has thus given the guitars “extra lung capacity for deeper resonant frequency, low-end power, and projection”.

According to Taylor, even the treble notes benefit from the bassier personality – but it's one Taylor has worked hard to tame so it doesn’t impede the acoustic guitar’s wider musicality.

Built around two tried-and-tested tonewood pairings, the guitars see torrefied Sitka spruce tops join forces with either mahogany or Indian rosewood, depending on the model.

Each wood pairing features three top finish options – Natural, Sunburst, and Blacktop – exclusive to each model. Fretboards are made from West African Crelicam ebony, and all bridges are sourced from Honduran rosewood.

All six are voiced with Taylor’s proprietary Fanned V-Class bracing architecture, which is a Gold Label exclusive. Its roots can be found in Taylor’s V-Class bracing, which has been making waves in the years since it launched.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Debuted in 2018, it advanced traditional X-bracing builds with improved volume and sustain, while simultaneously improving the instrument’s intonation. January’s first Gold Label drop, comprising Super Auditorium builds, provided the new bracing system its first home, and the second wave of releases “leans even more toward a warm, powerful sound”.

Taylor Guitars Gold Label Grand Pacific 517e (Image credit: Taylor Guitars)

“Compared to the Super Auditorium body, the curves and depth of the Grand Pacific produce even more volume and tonal dimension,” Andy Powers, Taylor's Chief Guitar Designer, President, and CEO explains. “Its voice is earthy, honest, and uncomplicated. It’s a reliable acoustic workhorse – both seasoned and soulful.”

Elsewhere, Taylor’s patented Action Control neck sees a long-tendon joint bolster its resonance and allows players to easily fine-tune string height. Amplification comes from an LR Baggs Element VTC pickup, and there are Taylor-made nickel tuners.

Taylor Guitars Gold Label Grand Pacific 717e (Image credit: Taylor Guitars)

For additional customization, the two Sunburst-topped acoustics are available with a Firestripe or Cream pickguard, technically making the total count eight.

Reviewing the Taylor Gold Label 814e SB in March, Guitar World's Chris Gill likened the American guitar giant's new twist on the acoustic recipe to 4K Dolby Atmos as it stormed to a five-star review.

The Gold Label 517e is $2,599 in a natural finish, rising to $2,799 for the Blacktop, and the 517e SB models are $2,799 with Cream or Firestripe pickguards. As for the Gold Label 717e models, the natural is priced at $2,799, while its variants are all $2,999 apiece.

All guitars also come with a deluxe hardshell case.

Head to Taylor Guitars to view the range in more detail.