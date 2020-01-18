NAMM 2020 video: Yvette Young talks us through her head-turning YY10 Talman signature model

NAMM 2020: People have been asking two-hand-tapping phenom Yvette Young for a signature model for quite some time now, and finally her own take on the Talman, the YY10, has surfaced - and we got the lowdown from the Covet guitarist herself.

The YY10 takes the Talman format and tweaks it to cater more to Young’s idiosyncratic playing style, with a U-shaped maple neck and 305mm-radius fretboard bolted on to an alder body, and a factory tuning of (low to high) FACGBE with .010-gauge strings.

(Image credit: Ibanez Guitars)

A trio of Seymour Duncan Five Two single coils provide the tones, while Wilkinson’s WV6-SB tremolo, Gotoh MG-T locking tuners and luminescent side-dot inlays round out the spec.

As you can hear, Young had some pretty specific requirements for what her model would include - and how it features on Covet’s forthcoming debut full-length.

The YY10 is available later this year for $1,466 in Slime Green Sparkle (although Yvette’s trademark pink sparkle is surely around the corner) - see Ibanez Guitars for more info.