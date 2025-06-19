“Ensures your tuning stays locked no matter how hard you go”: Charvel adds an Evertune to its shred-friendly hardtail Superstrat

EverTune bridges, famed for their unparalleled tuning stability, have been finding their way onto the guitars of more and more notable players in recent years. Recognizing that, Charvel has served up a brand new Superstrat with an EverTune included as standard for a guitar designed to be played hard.

The catchily-titled Pro-Mod Plus So-Cal Style 1 HH EVTN E sees its S-style recipe given a major shake-up, and the uber-popular bridge comes at a premium.

“[It's] built to handle it all,” its makers say. “The EverTune bridge ensures your tuning stays locked no matter how hard you go.”

An alder body fuses with a bolt-on caramelized maple neck with graphite rods, as it stays faithful to the Stratocaster template. For contrast, though, the guitar is saddled with passive Seymour Duncan Sentient/Nazgûl humbuckers for more brazen tones and to handle disgustingly low tunings with aplomb.

Other specs include Charvel-branded die-cast locking tuners, a Graph Tech TUSQ nut to further aid in tuning stability, a five-way switch, and dedicated controls for Tone and Volume.

It is built with a 25.5” scale length, with a 12”-16” compound radius ebony fretboard that gets 22 jumbo, stainless steel frets, 4mm pearloid dot inlays, and Luminlay side dots for when stage lights offer as much light as an Adele record.

Finishing touches come via a heel-mounted truss rod wheel for easy action tweaks and a pickguard that reminds everyone of its lineage.

All that amounts to a typical, but admittedly keenly spec’d, Charvel creation – what’s broken doesn’t need fixing, after all.

As the promotional video, starring Saosin riff-lord and Charvel signature artist Phil Sgrosso, shows, it unfurls versatile tones, with sweet, swathing ambience through to full-bore, pit-opening metal all on tap. The EverTune, meanwhile, is its trump card.

Though a pretty heavy bridge, EverTunes have the endorsement of many of the modern metal elite, from Spiritbox's Mike Stringer to Misha Mansoor – who threw one onto his latest signature Jackson – and Devin Townsend, through to classic rock heroes Steve Stevens and Billy Sheehan.

Priced at $1,799.99, the Charvel Pro-Mod Plus So-Cal Style 1 HH EVTN E is available now – exclusively in a Midnight Blue finish.

Head to Charvel for more.

