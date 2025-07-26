“Martin and Taylor, watch out. There’s a new small-bodied build on the block”: This is all the new guitar gear that has caught my eye this week – and I think I've been convinced to finally go wireless

Hello, and welcome to Guitar World’s sparkly new gear round-up, your one-stop-shop for keeping up to date with what’s been happening in the big wide world of guitar gear over the past seven days.

From new electric guitars to amp modeler updates, the guitar industry is never short of fresh releases, and it can sometimes be hard to stay abreast of every new launch that may be of interest to you.

To make things a little easier, we’ve put together an essential must-read guide that will cover the major releases, the boutique drops, and everything in between.

A small-bodied acoustic to rival the Martin LX1 and Taylor GS Mini? The long-awaited revival of a limited-edition PRS signature? Patch cables that glow in the dark?! All that and more can be found below...

PRS Core Mark Holcomb

Mark Holcomb | Signature Model | PRS Guitars - YouTube Watch On

Before today, PRS' Mark Holcomb was only available as a limited edition model. Tragic, really, because it's a damn fine-looking instrument, and one of the Maryland brand's most on-the-edge creations to date.

Fortunately, that has all changed, because Holcomb's signature has been added to the Core range for the first time. That's right, it ain't going anywhere. Hallelujah. Expect an exotic mango top, Seymour Duncan pickups, and a stunning Charcoal Wraparound Burst finish.

For more: PRS.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Furch Pioneer

(Image credit: Furch)

Look out, Martin and Taylor – Furch has launched a short-scale acoustic that looks to take on the outrageously popular LX1 and GS Mini models to become the go-to travel guitar for players on the go.

The Piooner looks like an absolute dream to play, thanks to its short scale and delightfully shaped body design, with a tidy cutaway and no-nonsense build that removes all the bells and whistles for a stripped-back, frills-free playing performance.

One of my main acoustics for the past few decades has been a first-run GS Mini, but the Pioneer has me tempted. There's no shortage of small-bodied acoustics out there, but the Pioneer could become a serious player in the market.

For more: Furch

Fishman AirLock Wireless GT

(Image credit: Fishman)

Your knee-jerk reaction might be to see the Fishman AirLock, dismiss it as "just another wireless system", and continue your scroll, but it's worth paying attention here, because Fishman promises this particular set will be "revolutionizing wireless instrument performance".

Just how revolutionary can a humble wireless system get? Well, the big thing here is that the AirLock Wireless GT offers a "true cable tone" functionality to reproduce "the natural sound of your instrument", and offers a USB-C output for connecting directly to recording devices.

Now, call me old fashioned, but I'm not a huge sucker for wireless systems, and have never felt the urge to free myself from the shackles of cables. However, the AirLock might be the one that finally tips me over the edge.

For more: Fishman

Laney LFR-110

More and more firms are going toe-to-toe with each other on the FRFR frontier, and Laney has launched a splinter movement to tackle the 'compact cab' corner of the market with the 250W LFR-110.

It's lightweight, supports Bluetooth connectivity, boasts onboard cab simulation if that tickles your fancy, and promises to set a new benchmark in FRFR performance. Enough to tempt you away from Fender, Positive Grid and IK Multimedia? Quite possibly.

For more: Laney

Victory Lunchbox Cabs

(Image credit: Victory)

Y'know what was missing from Victory's acclaimed range of lunchbox heads? An equally pint-sized lunchbox cab. Now, the boutique British firm has plugged the gap with a range of six speaker cabs specifically tailored to its Duchess, Kraken, Jack, Sheriff, Copper and Deputy heads.

Celestion Seventy 80 speakers come as standard throughout, as do Baltic birch frames and Zintec steel cabinets. They're ultra-light, in keeping with the lunchbox theme, and we can't help but think they'd be excellent additions to home studios and practice rooms.

For more: Victory

Ernie Ball Flex Patch Cables

(Image credit: Ernie Ball)

Concerned with the inability of your patch cables to, erm, glow in the dark? Well, you're in luck, because Ernie Ball's latest Flex patch cables do just that!

By no means an essential – who wants to shift focus away from their actual pedals? – but a novel idea nonetheless. Heck, if you're playing on really dark stages, they might just be useful...

For more: Ernie Ball

Positive Grid

(Image credit: Positive Grid)

One of the best aspects of the Positive Grid Spark EDGE – aside from its stellar sound, top-tier functionality and AI capabilities – is its customizability.

Not a fan of the stock black grille that comes with it as standard? Well, you might be keen on this new limited edition grille designed in collaboration with PosterLad. The 'See The Sound' piece serves serious Big Brother energy, and we kind of dig it.

For more: Positive Grid.

Bad Cat Ocelot

(Image credit: Bad Cat)

It's been a long time coming, but boutique amp builder Bad Cat has finally launched its first-ever lunchbox head in the form of the Ocelot – a revamped and redesigned version of the Rubicon first displayed at NAMM 2024, of which only 200 will be made worldwide.

Four footswitchable modes that go from Clean to Scream, a built-in reactive load with DynIR speaker simulation, and full MIDI implementation are just some of the specs that help this pint-sized head pack a punch.

For more: Bad Cat

HeadRush VX5

Real AutoTune in a Pedal? | Introducing the HeadRush VX5 - YouTube Watch On

While not strictly a guitar pedal, the HeadRush VX5 – a vocal AutoTone effects processor – feels worth of a brief mention, owing to the fact it could be something of an essential tool for performing singer-guitarists looking to diversify their one-person setup.

Essentially, it uses chords to generate harmonies, which could be a great way for lone wolf performers to bulk out their instrumentation without hiring a four-piece orchestra.

And, with HeadRush in its corner – the brains behind some very commendable budget amp modeler multi-effects pedals – the VX5 has all the hallmarks of a decent pedal indeed.

For more: HeadRush