Neural DSP treats its Quad Cortex to new effects and CPU improvements via CorOS 1.1.0 firmware update

Neural DSP has introduced a new CorOS 1.1.0 firmware update for its highly celebrated floor modelling unit, the Quad Cortex.

Chief among the new updates are all-new effects, updates to existing options and a handful of operational improvements that seek to serve up an even more seamless sound-sculpting experience.

Starting with what’s new, Neural DSP has debuted a freshly voiced Shimmer reverb device, as well as a Digital Flanger. These sonic appointments line up alongside a newly configured expression bypass mode, which can auto-engage third-party expression pedal functionality.

A lot has been modified under the hood, too, with all of the unit’s reverb and delay devices receiving CPU improvements, meaning more effects instances can be run in a single tone preset.

Modulated, Cave, Hall, Ambience and Room reverb algorithms have also been given a shake up in an attempt to create even greater tonal clarity.

In terms of operational performance, the CorOS 1.1.0 update has also reduced system boot time by around 25 percent and improved USB audio performance for Mac and Windows computers.

A number of existing bugs, such as the tuner failing to function correctly when the FREQ parameter is set to anything other than 440Hz, and the “set parameter as defaults” tool failing to store expression pedal assignments, have also been fixed.

Head over to Neural DSP for a deep-dive into all the new firmware updates.