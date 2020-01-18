NAMM 2020 video: See Neural DSP's first multi-effects pedal, the Quad Cortex, at work

NAMM 2020: One of the most unexpected announcements from this year's NAMM has been that of the Quad Cortex multi-effects pedal, from Neural DSP.

Well-known for its plugins, Neural DSP is taking its first steps into the hardware world with the admittedly sweet-looking pedal, and not quietly, mind you. According to the company, the Quad Cortex is "the most powerful floor modeler unit on the planet.”

So! How does the Quad Cortex measure up to that description, and to the Line 6s of the world? Watch as our Digital Editor-in-Chief, Michael Astley-Brown, seeks to find out.

You can check out a demo of the pedal above, and be sure to check out the rest of our NAMM coverage while you're at it!