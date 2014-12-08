New Documentary Spotlights Jeff Beck in the Sixties — Video

At the end of 1964, Eric Clapton left the Yardbirds, a band still searching for their first hit [Note: Some sources say Clapton officially left the band in the spring of 1965].

His replacement was a player of very different capabilities, a technical and sonic pioneer who helped propel the group from their former status as a blues covers act to become one of the most innovative and daring musical collectives working in the U.K.

A new film, A Man for All Seasons, traces Jeff Beck's music and career throughout the 1960s, including his formative influences and early groups, his work with the Yardbirds, his brief, bizarre reinvention by producer Mickie Most as a solo pop star, and the first, radical incarnation of the Jeff Beck Group, during which he played alongside vocalist Rod Stewart and second guitarist Ron Wood.

Featuring a plethora of rare performance and studio footage, exclusive interviews, contributions from those who worked with and alongside Beck during this period and a host of other features, all of which combine to make this documentary—the first yet to singularly focus on Beck's career—a legitimate tribute and enthralling history of this often underrated musician, writer and performer.

The film includes new interviews with the Yardbirds first manager, Giorgio Gomelsky; the man who took over from Gomelsky, colorful music biz impresario, Simon Napier Bell; Beck's fellow Yardbirds, Jim McCarty and Chris Dreja; musical conspirators from the early Seventies, Tim Bogert and Max Middleton; the ever-shocking Pamela Des Barres (aka Miss Pamela of the GTOs); legendary music press scribes, Charles Shaar Murray and Chris Welch; Beck's official biographer Martin Power and Uncut magazine editor, Nigel Williamson.

The film is available for pre-order here. You also can check out a five-minute trailer below.