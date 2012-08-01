No Use For A Name Singer/Guitarist Tony Sly Dead at 41

Tony Sly, frontman and guitarist for punk band No Use For A Name, died earlier today at the age of 41.

The news came by way Sly's label home, Fat Wreck Chords, with owner (and NOFX singer) Fat Mike posting, "One of my dearest friends and favorite song writers has gone way too soon. Tony, you will be greatly missed."

Sly joined No Use For A Name in 1989, two years after the band's formation, and went on to record nine albums with the band, with the latest being 2008's The Feel Good Record of the Year. He was also a prolific solo musician, and had discussed plans for a new solo record in 2012.

No cause of death has been announced.