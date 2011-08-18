Noel Gallagher Says Quitting Oasis a "Hasty Decision"

Noel Gallagher has admitted that his decision to quit Oasis may have been a "hasty decision," citing his desire to be together in 2015 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the band's hit album, (What's The Story) Morning Glory.

Speaking to Absolute Radio, Gallagher said:

"It was a hasty decision I've got to say, and we could maybe have all gone off and done other things for a few years. In my own head the 2015, 20-year anniversary of (What's The Story) Morning Glory is looming and we could have maybe come back, made a new album and played that album in its entirety and gone and been the greatest thing ever, but there you go."

Gallagher will release his first solo album, High Flying Birds, on October 17, and reportedly has another album -- a collaboration with Anonymous Androgynous -- in the works for early 2012.

Thanks to the report for NME.