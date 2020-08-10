If you've played guitar long enough, you've probably found yourself - at some point or another - satisfied with every aspect of the instrument in your hands but for one major component, the pickups.

Now, replacing pickups manually on your own is obviously doable, but does require you to brush the dust and cobwebs off the ole' toolbox. For those looking for an easier, faster way to access all of the many tones they hear in their head however, allow us to introduce you to Relish Guitars' Trinity model.

Though the Trinity comes with a pair of Relish Bucker XX humbuckers, the guitar is built with Relish's magnetic Pickup Swapping System, which allows users to simply pull the pickups out of the back of the body with two fingers and pop in another pair of humbuckers, P90s or single-coils.

If you're looking for a weird catch, there isn't one! It really is that simple.

Here to demonstrate the guitar's groundbreaking pickup switching mechanism, and the formidable variety of tones guitarists can access at a moment's notice through the system, is our trusted Tech Editor, Paul Riario.

You can check out his demo of the guitar in the video above.

For more on the Trinity, stop by Relish.