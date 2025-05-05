“There's something really magical about it”: Bon Jovi's Phil X on why he prefers single-pickup guitars – and his one-of-a-kind neck pickup 'mods'

News
By ( Guitarist, Total Guitar ) published

Some guitarists just don’t think a neck pickup is needed, but Phil X reckons he has science on his side for his single-pickup preference

Phil X
(Image credit: Getty Images / Gibson)

Some guitarists see a neck pickup as an electric guitar must-have for their tonal versatility; others reckon they can do everything with just a ‘bucker in the bridge. Bon Jovi guitarist Phil X sits in the latter camp, but he has a scientific theory as to why single-pickup guitars sound better.

Before the guitarist replaced Richie Sambora in the many-times-platinum band, he was typically found in front of a camera making video content for vintage guitar store Fretted Americana.

By his own admission, the job saw him play “500 guitars” from different makers and of varying persuasions. Those playing experiences brought the realization to him.

“I just do what the job requires, but my preference is one pickup,” he tells Guitar World. “I think there's something magical about it.”

Yet, away from the magic, he says there’s science in it too. It all comes down to magnets.

“It's very earthy because I feel like if you have a neck pickup, even though the pickup isn't engaged, the magnet is pulling on the strings and disrupting the vibration from the nut to the bridge,” he explains.

A post shared by Guitar World (@guitarworldmagazine)

A photo posted by on

For the uninitiated, a guitar pickup uses magnets to convert the vibrations of guitar strings into electrical signals, with Alnico a common material for those magnets. As Phil X says, even when a pickup isn’t being used, its magnets are still active, which he feels makes a difference to the overall tone.

“When I was playing 500 guitars for Fretted Americana, I realized that my favorite guitars were [Les Paul] Juniors,” he continues. “And it wasn't just because of the P-90s – there was something magical about one pickup.”

Asked if he then fills a guitar's pickup cavity with the neck 'bucker gone, he shows the Gibson SG that, slung over his shoulder throughout the interview, is home to a little figurine of Robin. He has kept the pickup's housing, however, so that he sits in black plastic over wood.

“In my other one,” he adds, “I have a face carving of myself, but it doesn't really look like me, so I call it Dirty Sanchez.”

The sleeker version of Gibson's flagship axe, the Les Paul Junior is an instrument that's been wielded by star players like Gary Moore and Blackberry Smoke's Charlie Starr. It is arguably the most recognizable single-pickup guitar ever made.

For its latest batch of metal guitars, ESP has doubled down on single humbucker builds, with 50% of its 2025 range free of neck pickups. But there have been recent examples of the other camp influencing the market.

In 2023, Schecter raised eyebrows with the triple-coil-loaded Sunset Triad, while an ambitious/silly luthier built the D.U.M.Bucker last year. The fully-functioning design features an eight-coil pickup that it's threatening to make available for purchase.

Phil X, meanwhile, made headlines earlier this year when he shared the stage with Richie Sambora for a run-through of Livin’ on a Prayer with Orianthi at a charity concert.

He’s played down any bad blood between the then-and-now Bon Jovi shredders, ascertaining that “we were buds before and after” the spot. he has since confirmed that new Bon Jovi material is on the way, and at least one killer guitar solo will feature.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about guitarists

“I will miss laughing with her about sports and crying with her about politics”: Tom Morello leads tributes to groundbreaking singer-songwriter Jill Sobule

“A true musician’s musician whose guitar spoke volumes”: Blues guitar great Joe Louis Walker dies at 75

Played by everyone from Magic Sam and Otis Rush to Stevie Ray Vaughan, Robbie Robertson, Noel Gallagher, and Robben Ford, the Riviera remains Epiphone's semi-hollow superstar

See more latest
Most Popular
Jill Sobule
“I will miss laughing with her about sports and crying with her about politics”: Tom Morello leads tributes to groundbreaking singer-songwriter Jill Sobule
Joe Louise Walker
“A true musician’s musician whose guitar spoke volumes”: Blues guitar great Joe Louis Walker dies at 75
Eddie Van Halen
Free Eddie Van Halen mini-documentary explores the origins of Eruption and his two-hand tapping technique – and it’s partly narrated by the man himself
Stratocaster leaning against a Boss Katana amp
Guitar World deals of the week: save $495 on a Fender Strat, get an EQD pedal for just $99, plus 60% off a year’s worth of online guitar lessons
Toshikini Soejima (left) and Nahokimama (right) meeting Eric Clapton (center)
“At first, I honestly thought it was a joke. Even now, it hasn’t quite sunk in”: Eric Clapton recently named Toshiki Soejima as one of his favorite contemporary Japanese players – now, the neo-soul guitarist has finally met his guitar hero
Chris Holt
“Vince Gill is probably the best guitarist of any of us on that stage, but he isn’t doing a ton of heavy-lifting guitar-wise”: Chris Holt on how he got the Eagles gig – and what fans can expect from the new-look guitar line-up
Jon Dretto and Chaka Kahn
“After reviewing thousands of submissions from across the globe…” Chaka Khan has chosen her new guitarist after hosting open auditions – and it’s a popular Instagram shredder
Bonnie Raitt playing her Fender Strat on stage
“I switched to a Stratocaster, then Lowell George showed me his MXR compressor”: Bonnie Raitt on how she developed her celebrated slide sound – and why you can’t teach feel
Mammoth The End
Wolfgang Van Halen goes big on the two-hand tapping in new Mammoth single – and recruits Slash and Myles Kennedy for a horror-inspired music video loaded with an Eddie Van Halen Easter egg
Mike Dawes playing guitar
“That required some right hand training. It was like a tongue twister for my hands”: Mike Dawes has transformed a Sleep Token song into a solo acoustic guitar masterclass – and the results are awe-inspiring