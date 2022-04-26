Former Oasis guitarist Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs diagnosed with tonsil cancer

Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs, co-founder of and one-time rhythm guitarist for Oasis, has been diagnosed with tonsil cancer.

Arthurs – who has performed live with Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher in his solo band a number of times in recent years, and was set to play with Gallagher's band on tour this summer – made the announcement today (April 26) on his social media accounts.

"Just to let you all know I'm going to be taking a break from playing for awhile," Arthurs wrote in a statement. "I've been diagnosed with tonsil cancer, but the good news is it's treatable and I'll be starting a course of treatment soon.

"I'll keep you posted [on] how it's going, I'm gutted I'm missing the gigs with Liam and the band. Have the best summer and enjoy the gigs if you're going, I'll see you soon."

Arthurs performed on Oasis' first three albums – which between them sold almost 40 million copies – before departing the band in 1999. He first re-teamed with Liam Gallagher in 2013, when he filled in for an injured Gem Archer onstage with Gallagher's now-defunct band, Beady Eye.

Following the announcement of Arthurs' diagnosis, Gallagher took to Twitter to send well-wishes and voice support for his bandmate.

"Sending BIG love to the 1 n only Bonehead and his family – wishing you a speedy recovery," the singer wrote. "We’re all thinking of you rasta – you’ll be back on stage bfore [sic] you can say r we doing Colombia."