Photo Gallery: Jeff Beck Jams at Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp

From April 18 through 21, bona fide guitar legend Jeff Beck hosted a Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

Attendees even got to take guitar lessons from Beck — when they weren't learning about songwriting from another legend, Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys.

Below, you can check out a mini-photo gallery of Beck jamming with attendees at the finale of the camp.

For more information about Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp, including info on package details, visit the Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp website.

For more about Beck, check out jeffbeck.com.

Photos: Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp