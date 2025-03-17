“I had to teach Jeff Beck a tune. Which was sort of like, ‘Give me your guitar… Oops, now I have to play!’” Hans Zimmer on the time he unwittingly gave Jeff Beck a guitar lesson

What happens when one of the world’s most esteemed composers works with one of the greatest-ever guitar players? Well, when Hans Zimmer and Jeff Beck teamed up in the 1990s, it involved the renowned film composer showing the late guitar hero a thing or two on his instrument of choice.

Zimmer’s body of work spans sci-fi epics, superhero blockbusters and family friendly flicks, from Inception and Interstellar to Kung Fu Panda and beyond. He’s also picked up a couple of Oscars along the way, and – of course – is adept at a number of instruments.

Yet, while he is a guitarist, Zimmer is not commonly associated with the instrument directly, thanks in part to Guthrie Govan’s role in his live shows. However, in a new conversation with Rick Beato, he’s singled out one particular electric guitar for praise.

“The Fender Stratocaster for me is an absolute piece of art,” Zimmer says. “The shape has been timeless, the electronics haven't really changed, but what it does which is so remarkable is that it amplifies the player.

“Jeff Beck sounds totally different from Stevie Ray Vaughan, who sounds totally different from Mark Knopfler,” he adds. “Each person's individuality is being amplified by this piece of wood, a couple of magnets, and some steel strings, it's fantastic.”

Naturally, the Jeff Beck namedrop prompted Zimmer to reflect on the time they worked together to soundtrack the 1990 NASCAR blockbuster, Days Of Thunder, featuring Tom Cruise.

The film was supposed to be 'Top Gun on wheels,' and so the partnership was formed in the hopes of recreating Steve Stevens' magic on that jet-fuelled score.

“I had to teach Jeff Beck a tune which was sort of [like], 'Here give me your guitar,' and then I was going, 'Oops, now I have to actually play!'” Zimmer remembers, before going on to discuss his love for Beck and his playing.

“I loved him and I loved his inventiveness, he was totally the most inventive. I said to him, 'Why don't you use a pick?' and he goes, 'Because I lose them!' He got really good at something because he was really bad at remembering where he put his pick.

“His tone was singular,” Zimmer goes on. “When he played the blues it was amazing; beautiful and so inventive.”

The German composer, who has bagged five Grammy wins since scoring his first film in 1982, has also spoken about his love for digital gear.

“I'm not a big analog versus digital guy. I was one of the first people to really get into computers and music,” he says. “I don't care how it's made, I love the way things are progressing.”

Guthrie Govan will know about his fondness for technology all too well, having been forced to embrace digital amp modelers when playing in Zimmer’s live band.

In related news, Tim Henson recently opened up to Guitar World about working with the legendary film score composer.