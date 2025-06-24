Jeff Beck’s iconic Oxblood Les Paul made history as the most expensive LP to sell at auction – now it’s been revived as an Epiphone signature model

Epiphone has honored Jeff Beck by releasing the Inspired by Gibson Custom 1954 Les Paul Oxblood – an affordable reimagining of the late electric guitar great’s original iconic Oxblood Les Paul.

As far as Les Pauls go, Beck’s Oxblood is up there with some of the guitar world’s most notable examples, and comfortably rubs shoulders with the likes of Greeny, Jimmy Page’s Number 1, Peter Frampton’s Phenix, Billy Gibbons’ Pearly Gates and others.

Not only is it one of the most iconic Les Pauls of all time, it is also arguably one of Beck’s most legendary instruments and, alongside his fabled Custom Shop Strat and Yardburst Les Paul, was responsible for a number of the virtuoso’s influential moments.

It can be seen on the cover of Blow By Blow – and was used for a number of songs on that record – and became a primary performance six-string that saw plenty of stage action with Beck over the years.

During its life, the Oxblood underwent a series of mods, further adding to its mythical status. Such tweaks include a neck replacement, refinish, pickup swap and more.

In the past, it has been the subject of a Gibson Custom Shop remake (now since discontinued), and last year, the guitar itself went under the hammer as part of a bumper Jeff Beck auction event hosted by Christie’s.

The entire collection of gear sold for $10.7 million, and the Oxblood in particular broke the record for the most expensive Gibson Les Paul ever sold, usurping Duane Allman’s 1957 LP with an eventual fee of $1,315,708.

For the Epiphone revival – described as “a tribute to one of the most iconic electric guitars in history” – a maple-capped mahogany body is paired with a ‘Jeff Beck Custom Large C’ profile mahogany neck and 22-fret rosewood fingerboard, as well as that irresistible Oxblood finish.

As per the source material, a sole wraparound bridge is utilized – a Gibson Historic Aluminum Wraparound example, specifically – as is a pair of uncovered Custombuckers that, while sounding different to the pups in Beck’s original, certainly keep the aesthetic authentic.

Other neat touches include Schaller M6 90 tuners, the Gibson ‘Open Book’ headstock that has become commonplace on Inspired by Gibson Epiphone models, aged mother of pearl trapezoid inlays and a 12” fretboard radius.

“His heavily modified 1954 Les Paul, known to millions as the Oxblood due to its unique chocolate brown/oxblood finish, was immortalized on the cover of his first solo album, the groundbreaking Blow by Blow,” explains Epiphone.

“The original Oxblood recently sold at auction for a record-setting $1.3 million. In 2009, Gibson Custom recreated the Oxblood in a limited edition run of only 50 aged guitars, which collectors still highly value.”

At the time of the auction, our sister publication Guitarist sat down with Amelia Walker, Caitlin Graham and Kerry Keane of Christie’s to discuss the Oxblood’s significance.

“Without a doubt, you pick this guitar up and you realise that it has been rode hard and put away wet. It’s a well-used instrument,” said Keane.

The Epiphone Jeff Beck Oxblood 1954 Les Paul is available now for $1,299.

Head over to Epiphone for more.