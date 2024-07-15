“I look up and he’s sitting right next to me. He was super-fascinated with the EBow”: Pop session great Michael Thompson on the time he recorded guitar for Michael Jackson – and the King of Pop walked in mid-session

By
published

Thompson reveals what it was like to work on two of Michael Jackson's biggest tracks

A closeup of Michael Jackson with a red jacket, singing live on stage
(Image credit: KMazur/Getty Images)

Pop session guitarist Michael Thompson is arguably one of the most influential session guitarists in history. He has worked with the who's who of the pop world, including Celine Dion, Michael Bolton, and Shania Twain, and is the guitarist behind some of pop's most iconic solos and riffs. His resume also includes the King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

In a recent interview with Vertex Effects, Thompson gives more insight into how he ended up working with Jackson in the first place, and in particular, on 1995 smash Earth Song.

Janelle Borg
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.