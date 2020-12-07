Let’s be honest – all guitarists love to play with effect pedals. But the more stompboxes you try to chain together on your pedalboard, the more you begin to realize how essential a great power supply is to achieving optimum tone.

With that in mind, Gator Cases has introduced the new Guitar Pedal Power Supply Series, which offers two new innovative and super-stylish power solutions.

First up is the GTR-PWR-5, which boasts five isolated outputs rated at 120 mA each with a 600 mA max, and is perfect for smaller-size boards and setups. Its slightly larger cousin, the GTR-PWR-8, delivers eight isolated outputs at 120, 250 and 500 mA, with a 1600 mA max output.

Image 1 of 2 GTR-PWR-8 (Image credit: Gator Cases) Image 2 of 2 GTR-PWR-5 (Image credit: Gator Cases)

Both units sport heavy-duty metal enclosures with vents for heat dissipation, integrated slots for direct pedalboard mounting and a power switch with LED indicator light for easy and quick powering down.

What’s more, there’s AC power input with switchable voltage between 115v and 230v to ensure safe operation when rocking international stages.

Whether you’re carrying a small pedalboard or a heavier gear load, or playing at home or anywhere in the world, Gator's Guitar Pedal Power Supply Series has you covered, delivering reliable, low-noise power to your pedalboard every time.

For more information, head to Gator Cases.